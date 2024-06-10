Kidnapped Hyderabad businessman rescued within hours

HYDERABAD: Narsingi police rescued within hours a city-based businessman who was kidnapped by two persons over a financial dispute on Saturday night. The victim was being taken from Hyderabad to Kurnool when the police intercepted the kidnappers’ vehicle at Mahbubnagar, and rescued the victim by arresting the accused.

According to the police, businessman Mallem Sheshu Vardhan Reddy was involved in electronic and gold business transactions with Ande Kranthi Kumar. The duo had a dispute over a financial settlement and Sheshu Vardhan was supposed to return money to Kranthi.

On Saturday night, while Vardhan was travelling in his business partner’s car at Narsingi rotary, Kranthi along with one Sandeep, stopped his vehicle, beat him up and forced him into their car. The accused threatened to kill him and were driving towards Kurnool intending to recover money from him, the police said.

Responding to a Dial 100 call, the Narsingi police reached the spot and started an investigation. They alerted various toll gates and with the help of Addakula police, rescued Sheshu Vardhan.

The Narsingi police produced the two accused before a court and advised the public to approach courts to settle financial disputes.