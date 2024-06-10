Telangana allocates 200 acres for firms working on AI

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Sunday disclosed that the Telangana government has allocated 200 acres for the companies working on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the state.

Speaking at the American Telugu Association (ATA) seminar in Atlanta, the minister said that this would enable the growth of AI in the global arena. “Our aim is to make the state capital, Hyderabad, the AI capital of the world,” he said.

Stressing upon building the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for semiconductors and medical devices, the minister said the state government was planning to attract semiconductor companies to come forward to establish a facility for microprocessing chips.

According to Sridhar Babu, the government was formulating a new industrial policy keeping in mind the growth of semi-urban areas of Hyderabad and rural areas of Telangana.

The minister said the government wants its development approach to be holistic and not limited to big companies. As a result, small and medium enterprises would be invited to the state, he said.

Sharing his vision for Telangana, Sridhar Babu stressed on fostering a strong culture for the sustainable development of IT and industry. He also spoke about encouraging innovation and creating abundant employment opportunities by promoting policies to empower industries and enhance entrepreneurship and workforce skills.

The minister also invited the American Indian diaspora to the Global AI Summit to be held in Hyderabad in September. In May, Sridhar Babu had announced that the government was also making arrangements to set up a Skill University, the first of its kind in the country, which would be another landmark like Indian School of Business (ISB).