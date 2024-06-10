Telangana cabinet expansion: Revanth Reddy faces plenty of problems

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress corridors are abuzz these days with chatter regarding the expansion of the state Cabinet, with the debate focusing on who will get a berth.

The focus is on how Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will strike a fine balance between social justice, and humouring the old guard while catering to various other social dynamics.

It is understood that the chief minister discussed the Cabinet expansion with the party high command during his visit to Delhi over the weekend and now has to finalise his team. This, however, is not that easy — with only six slots open and numerous aspirants, Revanth has a task on his hands working out various combinations and permutations.

Currently, there is no representation in the Cabinet from the erstwhile Nizamabad, Rangareddy and Adilabad districts. Also, the Congress is facing criticism for not including members of the Madiga community within SC, and the Lambada community within the ST, in the Cabinet.

Additionally, the lack of representation for the Yadav community and the limited presence of women from the BC community has drawn criticism.

Incidentally, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who played a key role in the victory of the party candidate for the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat, is reportedly demanding the Home portfolio. Similarly, Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy and Bodhan MLA P Sudarshan Reddy are also eyeing Cabinet posts. In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the chief minister promised to accommodate V Srihari under the Mudiraj (BC) quota. This meshes with the commitment of the Congress to social justice.

At present, the Cabinet has only two BC women among its 11 ministers. Speculation is rife that Kadiyam Srihari (SC) and G Balu Naik (ST) might be inducted into the Cabinet to address these representation gaps.

Party insiders say that those who do not secure Cabinet positions may be offered other significant roles such as Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip, or nominated posts like TGSRTC chairman post. Furthermore, newly elected MLCs like B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Balmoor Venkat have expressed their aspirations to join the Cabinet.