Telangana: Cyber fraud victims get Rs 7.9 crore refund in one day

HYDERABAD: Thanks to the efforts of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), around 3,000 victims of cyber fraud got Rs 7.9 crore refund in a single day.

The TGCSB, in collaboration with the Telangana Government Legal Services Authority (TGLSA) and various districts and commissionerates of the Telangana police, cracked 2,973 out of 4,144 cases filed on Saturday.

Telangana is the first state with a fully operational 1930 helpline managed by the TGCSB, crucial in freezing and reclaiming money from fraudsters’ accounts. In March, the TGCSB and TGLSA previously cleared 803 cases, resulting in refund of Rs 3,66,83,748.

Effective cybersecurty

Cases filed on June 8 - 4,144

Cases solved - 2,973

Amount refunded - Rs 7.9 crore

Pending in Lok Adalat - 1,171 cases

Cybercrime prevention tips