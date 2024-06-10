Telangana

Telangana: Cyber fraud victims get Rs 7.9 crore refund in one day

The state with a fully operational 1930 helpline managed by the TGCSB, is crucial in freezing and reclaiming money from fraudsters’ accounts.
Representative image
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thanks to the efforts of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), around 3,000 victims of cyber fraud got Rs 7.9 crore refund in a single day.

The TGCSB, in collaboration with the Telangana Government Legal Services Authority (TGLSA) and various districts and commissionerates of the Telangana police, cracked 2,973 out of 4,144 cases filed on Saturday.

Telangana is the first state with a fully operational 1930 helpline managed by the TGCSB, crucial in freezing and reclaiming money from fraudsters’ accounts. In March, the TGCSB and TGLSA previously cleared 803 cases, resulting in refund of Rs 3,66,83,748.

Effective cybersecurty

  • Cases filed on June 8 - 4,144

  • Cases solved - 2,973

  • Amount refunded - Rs 7.9 crore

  • Pending in Lok Adalat - 1,171 cases

Cybercrime prevention tips

  • Don’t respond to calls or messages from unknown sources

  • Avoid clicking on links received from unknown persons

  • Protect personal information by not sharing personal or banking credentials or OTPs

  • Maintain privacy on social media by keeping profiles private

  • Report any cybercrime promptly by immediately contacting the 1930 helpline to increase the chances of recovering lost money

