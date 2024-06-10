Two from Hyderabad feature in top 10 of JEE (Advanced)

HYDERABAD/VIJAYAWADA: Two students from Hyderabad featured in the top 10 of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) (Advanced), the results of which were declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Sunday.

Putti Kushal Kumar secured CRL 5 while Alladaboina SSDB Sidhvik Suhas bagged CRL 10 in JEE (Advanced), both from the IIT-Madras zone. As per the zone-wise toppers list, Kumar stood second while Suhas came fourth.

Speaking to TNIE, Sidhvik Suhas (CRL 10) said, “Although I wanted to secure a single-digit rank, I am satisfied to have featured in the top 10. I am aiming for admission into the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) branch in IIT-Bombay. I thank my parents, teachers and friends for their immense support.”

Parents of Kushal told TNIE that they were extremely happy with the results of their son as his efforts over the past five years had come to fruition. Kushal was also aiming for the CSE branch in IIT-Bombay.

Counselling for Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) will begin on Monday.

Kurnool boy secures 8th rank

Additionally, Koduru Tejeshwar from Andhra Pradesh secured CRL 8 in JEE (Advanced) 2024. He is a native of Krishnagiri in Kurnool district. He had secured AIR 83 in JEE (Mains).

Expressing happiness his performance, Tejeshwar told TNIE that he aspires to pursue BTech in Computer Science at IIT-Bombay.