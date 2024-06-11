Telangana BC panel prepares ground for caste survey

HYDERABAD: As a first step towards conducting a caste census in the state, the BC Commission on Monday held discussions with various stakeholders.

A delegation of people’s committee on caste census met the BC Commission chairman Dr Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao, member-secretary B Bala Maya Devi and members Ch Upendra, Shubhpradh Patel Nooli and K Kishor Goud at the panel’s office at Khairatabad.

The delegation, comprising Justice Chandra Kumar, Prof Murali Manohar, Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, retired IAS officer Akunuri Murali, Prof I Thirumali, Prof Simhadri, Prof Padmaja Shaw, Prof Narendra Babu, Dr S Prithviraj, Devalla Sammaiah and Satish Kotte, submitted a representation along with relevant documents and research papers.

Govt issued order

It may be recalled that the state BC Commission invited opinions, questionnaires, modalities and methodologies on caste survey from subject experts to conduct a socioeconomic caste survey in the state. The government issued GO Ms No 26 on the caste survey and also issued a memo to the BC Commission, asking it to prepare a detailed action plan following which the panel commenced deliberations with subject experts, sociologists, caste leaders, public associations and NGOs.

The team of experts shared its experiences in detail and suggested that the survey covers all verticals and horizontals — socioeconomic, educational, employability, political and scientific angles. The team discussed the recent caste surveys conducted in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka.

In these states, while the survey was being conducted, there were some legal and technical hurdles, the team said, and discussed ways to overcome these bottlenecks.