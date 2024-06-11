Telangana Congress drops votes in segments held by ministers, barring two

HYDERABAD: Except for the Assembly constituencies of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, there was a dip in the vote share in the segments represented by various ministers, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when compared to Assembly elections held in November 2023.
Although the Lok Sabha election was not considered a litmus test for the Congress or the state Cabinet, the fact that the chief minister himself declared it to be a referendum of his 100-day rule has made the decline in vote share glaring.
Even in Kodangal, the Assembly constituency represented by the chief minister himself, the Congress tally went down by 23,010 votes in the Lok Sabha elections, when compared to the Assembly polls. While Revanth polled 1,07,429 votes in Assembly elections, the number of votes polled by the Congress candidate in the Lok Sabha elections in Kodangal dipped to 84,419.
In the Nalgonda Assembly constituency, R&B minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy polled 1,07,405 votes in the Assembly elections. However, in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress candidate polled 1,04,630 votes in the same Assembly segment. There was a reduction of 2,775 votes from the Assembly to Lok Sabha elections. This is against the fact that the Congress won the Nalgonda Lok Sabha segment with a whopping majority of 5,59,905 votes — including a 16,493 vote increase in Uttam’s Huzurnagar segment.
In Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha’s Andole (SC reserved) segment, Congress dropped 31,535 votes in the Lok Sabha elections, compared to the 2023 Assembly election. The Congress candidates secured 1,14,147 votes in the Assembly polls and 82,612 in the Lok Sabha elections in Andole.
In IT Minister D Sridhar Babu’s Assembly constituency Manthani, the grand old party secured 1,03,822 votes against 87,237 votes in Lok Sabha elections, a drop of 16,585 votes. In Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s Khammam Assembly segment, the Congress polled 1,36,016 votes in the Assembly elections and 1,25,459 in the Lok Sabha elections, a drop of 10,557 votes.
In Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s Husnabad Assembly segment, the Congress bagged 1,00,955 votes in the Assembly elections, and 79,001 in the Lok Sabha elections, a reduction of 21,954 votes.In Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya’s (Seethakka) Mulugu Assembly constituency, the Congress polled 1,02,267 votes in the 2023 elections and 86,825 in the Lok Sabha elections. This amounts to a decline of 15,442 votes.
Likewise, in Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao’s Palair Assembly segment, the Congress garnered 1,27,820 votes in Assembly elections, and 1,20,063 in the Lok Sabha elections polls, a shortfall of 7,757 votes.
In Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s Kollapur Assembly segment, the Congress vote share reduced by 16,229 votes in the Lok Sabha polls when compared to the Assembly elections. The Congress had secured 93,609 votes in 2023 and its candidate bagged 77,380 votes in Kollapur in 2024.
In Endowment Minister Konda Surekha’s Warangal East Assembly segment, the Congress secured 67,757 votes in Assembly elections and 66,627 in the Lok Sabha elections, a reduction of 1,130 votes.