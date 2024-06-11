Telangana Congress drops votes in segments held by ministers, barring two

Even in Kodangal, the Assembly constituency represented by the chief minister himself, the Congress tally went down by 23,010 votes in the Lok Sabha elections, when compared to the Assembly polls. While Revanth polled 1,07,429 votes in Assembly elections, the number of votes polled by the Congress candidate in the Lok Sabha elections in Kodangal dipped to 84,419.

In the Nalgonda Assembly constituency, R&B minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy polled 1,07,405 votes in the Assembly elections. However, in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress candidate polled 1,04,630 votes in the same Assembly segment. There was a reduction of 2,775 votes from the Assembly to Lok Sabha elections. This is against the fact that the Congress won the Nalgonda Lok Sabha segment with a whopping majority of 5,59,905 votes — including a 16,493 vote increase in Uttam’s Huzurnagar segment.

In Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha’s Andole (SC reserved) segment, Congress dropped 31,535 votes in the Lok Sabha elections, compared to the 2023 Assembly election. The Congress candidates secured 1,14,147 votes in the Assembly polls and 82,612 in the Lok Sabha elections in Andole.