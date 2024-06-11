Telangana

Telangana crop loan waiver by Aug 15 at all cost says Revanth Reddy

He directed the officials to prepare plans to implement the farmer loan waiver, as promised during the election.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy chairs a review meeting with ministers and officials at the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad on MondayPhoto | Express
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday instructed officials to formulate terms and references for the implementation of the crop loan waiver scheme.

The chief minister chaired a review meeting with officials of Agriculture and Cooperation departments at the Secretariat here. He directed the officials to prepare plans to implement the farmer loan waiver, as promised during the election.

The officials were directed to prepare a list of farmers who have taken loans up to Rs 2 lakh. Revanth directed the officials to collect details of farmers from bankers and identify eligible farmers.

The chief minister also advised the officials to take precautions to avoid any problems regarding the cutoff date. He said that the details of farmers who have taken crop loans from PACS, apart from banks, should also be collected.

Revanth asked the officials to prepare the necessary estimated expenditure to be incurred to implement the crop loan waiver. He directed the officials to come up with a clear plan and formulate the procedures regarding the loan waiver. “In any case, crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh should be waived by August 15, as promised during the elections,” Revanth told the officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, Adviser to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and officials of the departments concerned were present.

A Revanth Reddy

