Telangana crop loan waiver by Aug 15 at all cost says Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday instructed officials to formulate terms and references for the implementation of the crop loan waiver scheme.

The chief minister chaired a review meeting with officials of Agriculture and Cooperation departments at the Secretariat here. He directed the officials to prepare plans to implement the farmer loan waiver, as promised during the election.

The officials were directed to prepare a list of farmers who have taken loans up to Rs 2 lakh. Revanth directed the officials to collect details of farmers from bankers and identify eligible farmers.