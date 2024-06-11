Telangana elevator firm ordered to pay Rs 1.9 lakh compensation

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rangareddy, ordered an elevator installation company to pay Rs 1.9 lakh to a Hyderabad man for deficiency of services. The amount includes a partial refund of Rs 1.7 lakh at an interest rate of 9% per annum along with a compensation of Rs 20,000.

In February 2018, the complainant, Dontireddy Subhas Chandra Reddy, paid Quthbullapur-based Vertex Elevator & Equipment Rs 3.5 lakh to erect a six-passenger lift in his villa. Subsequently, the company issued a quotation of Rs 5.95 lakh to complete the work.

As per the terms and conditions of the payment schedule, Subhas had to pay 40% of the contract value with the order. He paid more than 50% of the amount. However, in his complaint, he claimed that except for the installation of rails and external door shutters and the delivery of the electric motors, the company failed to complete the rest of the work. The complainant had to avail himself of the service of another company.

In its defence, the company claimed that Subhas paid 40% of the amount after eight months in several instalments along with a delay in handing over the site. It added that it delivered the electric motor despite the price hike in materials.

Noting the deficiency of service on the part of the elevator-fixing company, the Commission noted that the firm should have suggested the complainant pay the contract value in time, but it failed to show any demand proof.

As a result, it ordered the company to pay the amount within 45 days from June 5, failing which the interest rate will be hiked to 12%.