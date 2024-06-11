Telangana government will not close single-teacher schools says Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Criticising the previous BRS government for shutting down single-teacher schools, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that his government has decided not to close such schools. He said the government will set up education and agriculture commissions soon to ensure that the issues being faced by people are addressed.

He presented awards to meritorious students from the government schools in a programme organised by the Vandemataram Foundation. Addressing the gathering, he said, “My government is committed to providing education facilities in every village. The works have been started with an estimated budget of Rs 2,000 crore to rebuild all the government school buildings, which are in a dilapidated condition. The government has also launched the Professor Jayashankar Badi Bata programme to increase the enrolment of students in government schools.”

Revanth pointed out that the government had handed over the management of schools to women-led Self-Help Groups and directed officials to release funds. “The government is considering the implementation of a semi-residential system in government schools. A study report said that residential schooling weakened relations between parents and children,” he said.