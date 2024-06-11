Telangana rains: Yellow alert for three days

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rains and thundershowers are predicted at isolated places over Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Yadadri Bhuvangiri and Vikarabad districts.

The IMD said that the state will receive moderate to heavy rains and thundershowers with gusty winds of around 40 kmph in the state for the next three days and issued a yellow alert for the same.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds of around 30–40 kmph towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°Celsius and 24°Celsius respectively with a relative humidity of 84%.