Telangana: Thousands bid farewell to Punitprabh Vijayji Maharasaheb killed in mishap

HYDERABAD: A procession was taken out on Monday to mark the final rites of a Jain monk, Punitprabh Vijayji Maharasaheb, who was killed in a road accident on his way to Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning. The accident also claimed the lives of a wheelchair operator and a Mumukshu (one who is on the path of attaining sanctity) named Hiren.

Apart from the victims, two other monks sustained serious injuries when a truck, allegedly being driven recklessly, collided with another truck and overturned, resulting in it hitting them.

Thousands of mourners gathered to bid farewell and pay their respects in Hyderabad. Chants of ‘Jai Jai Nanda, Jai Jai Badha’ filled the air.

Statistics reveal that each year, around 35 to 40 Jain monks lose their lives to road accidents as they commence their journey on foot during the dawn. A case has been registered and the search is on to nab the accused truck driver.