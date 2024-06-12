702 Prajavani applications submitted at Praja Bhavan

HYDERABAD : The Prajavani public grievances redressal programme resumed at the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan on Tuesday when officials received as many as 702 applications from people.

The programme was temporarily stopped after the Lok Sabha election model code of conduct came into effect in the state.

Of the 702 applications received on Tuesday, 219 were related to revenue issues, 54 to municipal matters and 44 to housing department.

In their petition, the Greater Hyderabad Driver Cum Owner Association members requested the authorities to provide package increment for them citing hike in petrol and diesel prices.

Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka, State Planning Board vice-chairman and in-charge of Prajavani programme G Chinna Reddy and nodal officer Divya attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka said: “People from different districts came here to submit their applications, which are mainly related to land and pension problems.”

“The government intends to conduct the Prajavani programme on a regular basis,” she added.