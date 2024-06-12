Bhatti directs officials to boost state’s revenue through mining leases

HYDERABAD : Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday directed officials to prepare a calendar and invite tenders for leasing out mines across the state.

At a meeting here, Vikramarka reviewed the state of affairs in the Mines and Geology department. He asked the officials to improve revenues from mining leases. He also asked the Mines department officials to coordinate with their counterparts in the Irrigation department and transport sand from Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

Vikramarka advised the officials to prepare an action plan for leasing the sand reaches near rivers across the state. The deputy chief minister also advised them to examine the possibility of allotting sand reaches to women self-help groups, so that the role of middlemen is eliminated from sand business. The women should be trained and provided bank loans for doing sand business, he said. Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya was present.

Meanwhile, at a meeting with 2023-batch trainee IAS officers at the Secretariat, Vikramarka said that officers should work with commitment. “Job satisfaction is possible only if officers find their places in the hearts of the people,” he said.