Can’t link every action to CM: Telangana HC junks plea against Revanth

HYDERABAD : The Telangana High Court on Tuesday junked a petition seeking registration of an FIR against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for allegedly spreading false information regarding the closure of Osmania University’s hostels by the BRS government in 2023.

On April 30, 2024, Revanth through his X account, shared a notice dated May 12, 2023, allegedly issued by the chief warden, announcing the closure of hostels from May 14, 2023 to June 5, 2023 due to an acute shortage of water and electricity in the university hostels and messes. Adjudicating the writ petition, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy remarked: “Not every action of the state can be linked back to the Chief Minister.”

He observed further, “Tomorrow a beggar will come to court contending that begging was his only income which he lost because the chief minister ordered clearing the road of illegal encroachment. Can the CM be held responsible for the beggar losing his income?”

The court also noted that the petition appeared to have been filed to fuel “political rivalries.”

Chatari Dasarath and five other students of Osmania University had moved court, complaining that Revanth had shared a fabricated notice, which allegedly cited a shortage of water and electricity as the reason for the hostel closure in May 2023. They asserted that the original notice issued in 2023 did not mention any such shortages.

M Roopender, counsel for the petitioners, argued that Revanth had circulated fabricated notices to spread false information and mislead the public. “A person holding the highest position cannot circulate such false information,” counsel argued. He highlighted that the police had not registered a case against Revanth for circulating fabricated documents, while they had arrested BRS leader Manne Krishank for similar allegations.

Tera Rajanikanth Reddy, Additional Advocate General appearing for the police, submitted that the chief minister had merely re-tweeted a notice supplied to him by Osmania University authorities. He argued that the petitioners had no locus standi to file a petition against Revanth.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy questioned how the petitioners were aggrieved by Revanth’s retweet. The judge also observed that an FIR had already been registered in the case, which led to Krishank’s arrest. He stated that the police investigation would determine the authenticity of the notices, and based on their findings, alternative legal remedies could be pursued.

The court concluded that the writ petition was not maintainable and dismissed the case.