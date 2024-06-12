Kaushik links Ponnam to alleged NTPC fly ash transportation scam

HYDERABAD : Like TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the BRS leaders too are now talking about maintaining a Red Book.

Pink party MLA from Huzurabad Padi Kaushik Reddy revealed this while levelling serious allegations against Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s son Anup, claiming that the latter was involved in illegal transportation of NTPC fly ash.

Speaking to the media, along with other BRS MLAs, he said: “We are recording details of every erring official in the Red Book and action would be taken against them after the BRS returns to power in the state.”

Asking the government officials to learn from what happened in Andhra Pradesh, he said: “The YSRCP came to power in AP in 2019. After five years, the TDP returned to power. In Telangana too, the BRS will return to power after five years. The officials should not favour the ruling party and they should follow the rules.”

“We are also maintaining a Red Book. We are including all the names in this book,” he added.

Linking Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to the alleged illegal transportation of fly ash from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), the BRS leader said that though 32 tonnes of fly ash had to be transported in a truck, around 72 tonnes were being transported.

“The illegal money gotten through the transportation of additional fly ash is around `50 lakh per day. The transport officials seized only two trucks as they were under pressure from the transport minister,” the BRS leader alleged.

Stating that an engineering student was crushed under an overloaded truck carrying fly ash, the MLA claimed that his death brought the illegal activity to the light.

Kaushik alleged that the transport minister’s son was collecting money from the overloaded trucks. He also claimed that he spotted 13 trucks which were carrying fly ash illegally. As the BRS leaders were active, now the trucks were being diverted via Husnabad, he said.

He wondered what the NTPC officials were doing when the fly ash was being transported illegally.

BRS seeks probe into grant of licence to Som Distilleries

Meanwhile, BRS leader Manne Krishank found fault with Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s handling of the issue surrounding Som Distilleries. While welcoming the state government’s decision to cancel the liquor sales license granted to Som Distilleries, Krishank demanded that an inquiry be ordered to find out why the permits were issued.

“Those responsible for granting permissions to the fraudulent company, Som Distilleries, must be identified,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with the cases filed in relation to the Delhi liquor policy, he questioned why no case has been registered against Som Distilleries.

Krishank labelled the Congress government as a “U-turn government” and accused it of leaking information and then filing illegal cases against those who share it on social media.

Krishank pointed out inconsistencies within the government, noting that while Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy claims an increase in Excise revenue, Minister Jupally denies it. He urged the government to make a clear statement on the matter.