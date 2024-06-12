Minor’s joyride in Hyderabad ends in crash, parents charged

HYDERABAD : Less than a month after a Porsche car driven by a minor hit a two-wheeler and claimed two lives in Pune, the Hyderabad city traffic police are on high alert regarding underage driving. Even so, a 14-year-old managed to take his family’s Baleno out for a drive and rammed into a few parked bikes near the Golden temple at Manikonda on Monday evening. At least four bikes were damaged and a mother-son duo sustained minor injuries in the accident, the police said.

On Monday evening, the minor reportedly took the keys of the blue Baleno without telling his parents, and drove from his house in Neknampur to Puppalguda. He was driving the automatic car back to his house, when the minor seemed to have lost control over the speeding car and rammed a bike near the temple, the police said.

While the locals rushed to rescue the two injured persons, the car came to a halt. “As some locals tried to stop the car, the minor panicked and oversped, causing it to ram into the parked bikes,” said Narsingi Station House Officer Hari Krishna Reddy.

The boy then reportedly tried to run away leaving the vehicle behind. He was later traced and found at his residence in Neknampur.

The Narsingi police have registered a case against the minor and his parents and served notices to them under IPC Sections 337 and 229 and under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. While the father is facing a case for allowing the minor to drive without a licence, the mother is the registered owner of the vehicle, the police said. “As of now, the vehicle has been seized,” the police added.

Meanwhile, the police have been taking efforts to curb underage driving. “Only a few days ago, we held a review meeting on this issue and are planning to conduct special counselling to minors and parents cautioning them about the consequences,” said Rachakonda Zone II DCP Sreenivasulu. “Besides, we have been regularly conducting awareness programmes at schools and colleges,” he added.

Senior officials said that legally, the minor will not be facing a serious charge and will receive counselling, whereas the parents will be held accountable for the accident. The Narsingi police are reviewing the footage and carrying out further investigation.