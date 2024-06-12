Moderate rains continue in Telangana

HYDERABAD : The eastern part of the city saw moderate rains on Tuesday, with Boudha Nagar in Musheerabad mandal experiencing the highest rainfall of 46.8 mm till 8 pm. However, a handful of districts near the capital city experienced heavy downpours. Chitkul village in Chilipched, Medak, saw 84.5 mm of rain followed by the PHC Centre and Peerzadiguda in Medipally, Medchal-Malkajgiri (76.5 mm), Bommalaramaram in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri (69 mm), and Venkatraopet in Thoguta, Siddipet (65.8 mm), according to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS) data until 8 pm on Tuesday.

In Hyderabad, after Boudha Nagar, Ramanthapur in Uppal received rains at 46.5 mm, Palton in Amberpet, and Kapra in Medchal-Malkajgiri, both seeing a rainfall of 43.5 mm.

The average rainfall recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was 11.3 mm till 8 pm, considered light by the TDPS, adding that Santosh Nagar, Mehdipatnam, and Khairatabad hardly recorded any rainfall.

Between 2 pm and 10 pm, the GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing received a total of 29 emergency complaints. Of these, nine concerned the uprooting of trees and the falling of their branches, while 12 pertained to water stagnation.

Roads were inundated in Tarnaka, the New Market of Malakpet, Rama Nagar in Azamabad, Jawahar Nagar, VST Chowk, and other areas.

The rescue teams, with 32 of them deployed across the city, were in the process of pumping out the water from inundated areas.

Additionally, power was interrupted in several parts of the city-Habsiguda, Lanco Hills, and Banjara Hills. Maintenance to restore the power was also underway in parts of Sangareddy, Medchal, Rangareddy, and Siddipet.

Trees uprooted, traffic snarls witnessed in Adilabad

Meanwhile, heavy rains and gales in parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district caused trees to be uprooted and fall on roads in Utnoor and Kadam mandals, halting transportation between Adilabad, Mancherial and Nirmal for around two hours.

The trees were uprooted near Kolamguda in Utnoor and Laximpur in Kadam mandal, leading to traffic snarls.

Rains bring joy to farmers in Jangaon

Rains lashed several parts of Jangaon district on Tuesday evening, interrupting normal life for some but bringing joy to farmers.

In Ghanpur Station Assembly constituency, many roads were inundated. No casualties have been reported so far.

15 DRF teams to be added to existing 30

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari said the 15 GHMC Disaster Response Teams (DRF) teams will be added to the already existing 30 teams, and their services will be extended to ORR, to effectively deal with heavy rains and other calamities. The CS added that the DRF team will also be provided with appropriate machinery and increased manpower. She also suggested that special teams with special training for chemical fire prevention should be formed, considering the large number of pharma companies in Hyderabad.

Recently, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy issued instructions to set up a proper system to prevent any kind of trouble for people in case of sudden rains and floods.The CS said the GHMC officials should take measures in coordination with the relevant departments such as municipal, police, electricity, water board, etc. and see that people are not put through any hardships.

Apart from Hyderabad, DRF teams will be formed in Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, and other cities