Public money wasted as newly built retaining wall drilled

HYDERABAD : Lack of coordination between two government departments was exposed again with a recently constructed thick retaining wall, laid alongside a newly built bridge behind the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Banjara Hills, near the BRS Telangana Bhavan, now being drilled to shift underground utilities.
Over half a dozen labourers have been drilling the retaining wall for the past few days for the laying of underground utilities by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).
The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDCL), through a private agency, was constructing a new bridge from Telangana Bhavan connecting More Medicals, Road Number 12, Banjara Hills under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). Due to lack of planning by the authorities, the retaining wall that was built recently is now being drilled, with public money being wasted.
The private agency to which the work was allotted reportedly laid the new bridge and raised the retaining wall alongside the bridge without shifting the underground utilities to divert the drainage lines from Singadikunta to Road No. 12 Banjara Hills. HMWSSB authorities too were not aware of it then.
HMWSSB officials said that as the thick retaining wall has already been raised by the contractor, the Board is drilling a portion of the retaining wall to shift the underground utilities and the pipeline works are expected to be completed within a week.