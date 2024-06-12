Public money wasted as newly built retaining wall drilled

HYDERABAD : Lack of coordination between two government departments was exposed again with a recently constructed thick retaining wall, laid alongside a newly built bridge behind the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Banjara Hills, near the BRS Telangana Bhavan, now being drilled to shift underground utilities.

Over half a dozen labourers have been drilling the retaining wall for the past few days for the laying of underground utilities by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDCL), through a private agency, was constructing a new bridge from Telangana Bhavan connecting More Medicals, Road Number 12, Banjara Hills under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). Due to lack of planning by the authorities, the retaining wall that was built recently is now being drilled, with public money being wasted.