Telangana cops to take measures for safe travel of students

HYDERABAD : With schools to reopen on Wednesday, Rachakonda Traffic DCP II V Sreenivasulu said that several safety measures have been put in force for students to have a safe travel to school and back home.

The DCP emphasised the importance of the school management appointing a driver, cleaner, and lady helper for each vehicle. Speaking to TNIE, the DCP said: “This measure is essential to prevent incidents of sexual abuse, where in some cases, the driver has been the accused,” he said. “Additionally, while parents are busy boarding their children on school buses, unattended siblings can sometimes come under the tires, leading to fatal accidents.”

He also highlighted that drivers should be young and fit to handle the responsibilities of transporting children safely. The officer strongly recommended the installation of CCTV cameras in school vans and buses to enhance surveillance and accountability.

Further, Sreenivasulu urged the Road Transport Authority (RTA) to set a limit on the number of students that can be accommodated in school vans and autos. “Overloading is a serious issue that can compromise the safety of students. While we can charge for overloading, the right action needs to be taken by the RTA to establish and enforce these limits.”

Another Traffic Police Officer mentioned that strict measures against overloading in autos and vans would be initiated. He also advised that mothers taking children to school should be cautious, recommending that both mother and child wear helmets. Schools are also asked to collaborate with traffic authorities to implement these guidelines, said the officer.