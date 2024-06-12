Telangana govt ensures timely school uniforms via women SHGs

HYDERABAD : To ensure uniforms are provided on the first day of reopening of schools, the state government entrusted their stitching to women self-help groups. The government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has also increased the honorarium from Rs 50 to Rs 75 per uniform, taking inflation into account.

The state government recognised that delays in distributing school uniforms in state-run schools had become an annual issue due to supply shortages and high demand. Previously, only a limited number of tailors were tasked with stitching the uniforms. When this issue was brought to the attention of the CM, he assigned the task to women self-help groups through Women and Child Welfare and Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya. The minister, also known as Seethakka, ensured timely delivery of the required uniforms.

It is said that this allocation of stitching school uniforms to women SHGs would be the first of its kind in the country. This not only aims to provide uniforms on time but also promote women empowerment.

With 64 lakh women members in SHGs in 18,000 village organisations, the state government issued a work order for 15,30,603 uniforms. Nearly 90% of the uniforms were ready by Tuesday and will be distributed when the students return to school. The state government has set aside a sum of `50 crore for the stitching of uniforms.