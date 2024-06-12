TG EdCET results announced

HYDERABAD : As many as 96.90 per cent candidates, who appeared for TG EdCET exam, qualified. The results were declared on Tuesday. M Naveen Kumar of Nagarkurnool secured the first rank.

Out of the 33,879 registered candidates, 29,463 (87%) appeared for the exam. Out of the 29,463 candidates who appeared, 28,549 (96.90%) qualified in the entrance test of which 4,769 (98.74%) were male and 23,780 (96.54%) female.

Among top 10 ranks, only two ranks were secured by girls and eight by boys. Ashita Narayan of Hyderabad got the second rank. The Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda conducted the test for admissions into a two- year BEd course for the Academic Year 2024-25.

The rankers included C Sree Teja of Hyderabad (3), D Sai Preetham of Alwal (4), K Rajender Reddy, Kukatpally (5), K Maheswari (6) and MD Umair Ahmed, Hyderabad (7).