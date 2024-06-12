Vexed with domestic tiff, woman attempts suicide

HYDERABAD : A 32-year-old woman B Laxmi Bhai attempted suicide by setting herself on fire due to prolonged domestic violence by her husband.

Laxmi, resident of Indira Nagar, Khairatabad currently critical is undergoing treatment for severe burns to her stomach, chest, chin, hands, and left thigh. The body was 40% burnt.

She is survived by her husband Ramesh and two children.

Laxmi was married to Ramesh in 2014. Ramesh, a sweeper by profession, is an alcoholic addict which often led to harassing Laxmi.

On the day of the incident, unable to endure the abuse any longer, Laxmi set herself on fire by using spirit.

Hearing Laxmi’s screams, Ramesh rushed to her aid and took her to the hospital.

Khairatabad police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 498 and are investigating it.