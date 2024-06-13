27-year-old woman among five held for peddling drugs; 34 g of MDMA seized

HYDERABAD : In a joint operation, Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) sleuths along with Bahadurpura police arrested three drug peddlers, including a woman, for trying to sell banned narcotics to customers near Hasan Nagar X Roads here. They also seized 34 grams of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, molly, or mandy, from the accused on Monday.

The police have identified the accused as Syed Faisal, 27, Masrath Unnisa Begum, 27, Junaid Khan, 29, Mohammed Abrar Uddin, 28, and Rahmath Khan, 46. All five of them have a history of drug peddling and are accused in previously registered cases at different police stations, the police said.

The main peddler, Syed Faisal, asked his wife Masrath Unnisa Begum to transport the drugs within the city in an attempt to evade surveillance, the police added.