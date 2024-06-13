Anganwadi teachers to govt: Exempt us from Mission Bhagiratha survey

KARIMNAGAR : Anganwadi teachers are requesting the state government to exempt them from the Mission Bhagiratha Survey schedule. They argue that if they are not present at the anganwadi centre, parents are not sending their children there. The teachers requested that they be assigned tasks related to Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) instead.

They alleged that the authorities are unfairly pressuring them to conduct door-to-door surveys for Mission Bhagiratha. Both AITUC and CITU have extended their support to the anganwadi teachers.

The survey, which began recently, involves going house to house to collect information about Mission Bhagiratha and how many litres of drinking water is being consumed daily.

Tekumalla Sammaiah, the state president of AITUC, criticised the allocation of unrelated tasks to Anganwadi teachers and helpers, stating that it prevents them from performing their regular duties, including preschool training.

“We are losing children at anganwadi centres. Every month, we need to measure the children’s weight during the first 15 days. How can we manage both tasks?” asked B Rajitha, an anganwadi teacher from Nustlapur.

Another teacher, Sandhya, lamented that they are already involved in the Badi Bata programme and now have additional burden of the Mission Bhagiratha survey. “We also have responsibilities such as monitoring pregnant women’s nutrition and distributing eggs,” she said.

CITU leaders demanded that special teams be appointed for the Mission Bhagiratha works instead of using the services of anganwadi teachers. They noted that the government has already started training for preschool activities and has selected the 15,000 out of 35,000 anganwadi centres to be modernised.

Pressure mounts due to unrelated tasks

