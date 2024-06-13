Inspections for rain-related issues in 10 days: Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD : In a bid to address rain-related issues quickly, district in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday announced that inspections are scheduled to be conducted across divisions, wards and slum areas in the next 10 days. Steps are being taken to prevent loss of life or property during the monsoons, he said.

The transport minister held a review meeting with GHMC officials on monsoon preparedness at the head office. Officials from various departments briefed him about the monsoon preparedness plans and the steps taken to ensure that citizens remain safe.

Prabhakar instructed them to take all measures with advance planning so that the people of Hyderabad do not face any problems during the rainy season. Authorities were told to identify waterlogging points and ensure that teams visit these locations to resolve issues and prevent water stagnation. There are 141 identified waterlogging points in the city where water accumulates, and arrangements are being made to eliminate these points to ensure the free flow of water into stormwater drains (SWDs), officials said.

Mobile emergency teams have been formed to work 24 hours a day to handle any emergencies. The minister mentioned that a nala audit has been conducted to prevent accidents at vulnerable nalas, and 203 officers have been appointed as nodal officers for each area.

Prabhakar urged authorities to remain vigilant and take all precautions to prevent any loss of life due to rains or floods. He assured them that the government would support the GHMC in resolving any problems faced by the people. He urged MLAs and corporators, regardless of party affiliation, to work together to ensure there is no loss of life and property during the monsoon.