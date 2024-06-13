Kishan, Bandi to take charge as Union ministers on June 13

HYDERABAD : State BJP president and parliamentarian from Secunderabad G Kishan Reddy and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar will take charge as the Union minister of coal & mines and minister of state for home affairs on Thursday.

Kishan will first pay floral tributes to the BR Ambedkar statue in AP and Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. After that he will visit Gurudwara Bangla Saheb and offer obeisance to Guru Granth Saheb. From there, he will directly go to the Shastri Bhawan, which houses the ministry, to take charge as the minister at 11 am.

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay’s office said that he will assume charge at the Union home ministry office in North Block at 10.35 am.

Sri Sri Sri Jagadguru Vidyaranya Bharati Swamiji, the pontiff of Sri Virupaksha Vidyaranya Mahasamsthanam, Hampi Mutt will attend the event and bless Sanjay.

No party activists or leaders will be present when Sanjay takes charge due to security reasons.

Meanwhile, Sanjay congratulated Kishan and said: “Kishan Reddy has full knowledge of Singareni coal mines. He will definitely do his best to ensure development of the company and its workers.”