Olympus Corporation to establish R&D centre in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Olympus Corporation, a global medtech firm, announced on Wednesday that it would establish a Research and Development (R&D) Offshore Development Centre (ODC) in the city. It signed an agreement with HCL Tech to expand its global activities.

The announcement was made during a meeting attended by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Syed Naveed, global senior vice-president, R&D, Olympus. Andre Roggan, Chief Innovation Officer at Olympus, joined the meeting virtually from Tokyo. Special Chief Secretary of Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Consul General of India in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan and other senior state officials were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Sridhar said: “We are thrilled that Olympus Corporation, one of the world’s largest medical devices companies, has chosen Hyderabad for its first investment in India with an R&D centre. With Hyderabad’s robust infrastructure, strategic location and thriving community of innovative healthcare companies, this investment is poised to be a game-changer for the medical devices sector in India”.