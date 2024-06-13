Rs 190 crore sanctioned for Telangana Fire dept

HYDERABAD : A grant of Rs 190.14 crore has been sanctioned for the Telangana Fire Services department under the 15th Finance Commission Expansion and Modernisation Grant. A Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed on Wednesday by the Telangana Fire Services Director General Y Nagi Reddy and the New Delhi Fire Services DG Vivek Srivastava at New Delhi.

With this grant, the state department proposes to set up 18 new fire stations that have already been sanctioned by the Government of Telangana. “These fire stations were inaugurated around six months back but have been functioning in rented buildings,” sources told TNIE, adding, “With this grant, we can build new fire station buildings.”

The department has proposed Rs 57.04 crore for the construction of fire station buildings and procurement of new fire vehicles and fire fighting equipment.

At a proposed cost of Rs 87.57 crore, the department is planning to procure specialised equipment like one 104-metre hydraulic platform, a 68-metre turntable ladder, a 32-metre hydraulic platform and firefighting robot, inflatable rescue boats and 18 quick response vehicles with high-pressure pumps. It also proposes to strengthen the state headquarters and state training institute with modern equipment at a cost of Rs 19.03 crore.