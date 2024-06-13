Second-rung leaders eye elevation as parties set for restructuring in Telangana

HYDERABAD : With the Lok Sabha elections concluding, all major parties in Telangana — the Congress, BJP and BRS — will be witnessing major structural changes. While the Congress and BJP are likely to get new state chiefs, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao may go in for a major overhaul of his party.
This restructuring has led to leaders of all parties, especially second-rung leaders, eyeing party posts. They are lobbying with their godfathers for their elevation to state-level positions within their respective parties.
The Congress and BJP are set to get new state unit presidents soon in place of the incumbents A Revanth Reddy and G Kishan Reddy.
Their successors are expected to prefer their own loyalists in their teams. These teams will include general secretaries, vice-presidents, secretaries, spokespersons, executive committee members and more — around a hundred positions in each party. Political observers said that a change in leadership typically results in the selection of a new team, with about half the positions being filled by new appointees.
In national parties like the BJP and Congress, the central leadership also plays a role in these appointments. State leaders propose names for the state committee, which are then approved after scrutiny by the national leadership.
Notably, prior to Revanth being appointed the TPCC chief in 2021, the Congress had a committee of almost 200 leaders, referred to as a “jumbo committee” in political circles.
Meanwhile, political observers say that KCR will go in for major restructuring of the BRS to revitalise the party following the recent electoral defeats in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Unlike the Congress and BJP, as a regional party, the BRS is unlikely to see a change in its chief. But significant changes within the state committee are expected.
The expected changes are being closely watched by second-rung leaders, who are waiting to step into the shoes of their seniors.