Second-rung leaders eye elevation as parties set for restructuring in Telangana

HYDERABAD : With the Lok Sabha elections concluding, all major parties in Telangana — the Congress, BJP and BRS — will be witnessing major structural changes. While the Congress and BJP are likely to get new state chiefs, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao may go in for a major overhaul of his party.

This restructuring has led to leaders of all parties, especially second-rung leaders, eyeing party posts. They are lobbying with their godfathers for their elevation to state-level positions within their respective parties.

The Congress and BJP are set to get new state unit presidents soon in place of the incumbents A Revanth Reddy and G Kishan Reddy.

Their successors are expected to prefer their own loyalists in their teams. These teams will include general secretaries, vice-presidents, secretaries, spokespersons, executive committee members and more — around a hundred positions in each party. Political observers said that a change in leadership typically results in the selection of a new team, with about half the positions being filled by new appointees.

In national parties like the BJP and Congress, the central leadership also plays a role in these appointments. State leaders propose names for the state committee, which are then approved after scrutiny by the national leadership.