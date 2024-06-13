Secunderabad RPF holds awareness drive to curb child labour

HYDERABAD : On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, the Secunderabad Railway Protection Force (RPF), in coordination with the Bachpan Bachao Andolan and the Women Development and Child Welfare department, organised an awareness programme to combat child labour on Wednesday.

The police personnel conducted a flag march and spoke about the consequences of child labour to the passengers in the waiting halls, platforms and trains.

In 2024, the Secunderabad RPF rescued 124 children at the railway station and handed them over to child helpline authorities. Of the rescued children, 47 were trafficked from different places and 15 traffickers were arrested.