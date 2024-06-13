Secunderabad RPF holds awareness drive to curb child labour

HYDERABAD : On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, the Secunderabad Railway Protection Force (RPF), in coordination with the Bachpan Bachao Andolan and the Women Development and Child Welfare department, organised an awareness programme to combat child labour on Wednesday.
The police personnel conducted a flag march and spoke about the consequences of child labour to the passengers in the waiting halls, platforms and trains.
In 2024, the Secunderabad RPF rescued 124 children at the railway station and handed them over to child helpline authorities. Of the rescued children, 47 were trafficked from different places and 15 traffickers were arrested.
“The RPF also has a separate Anti Human Trafficking Unit to rescue children who are trafficked from other states,” said Bachpan Bachao Andolan state coordinator Venkateswarlu Ande.
After the RPF rescues the children, they are produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and then handed over to their parents or rehabilitated in shelter homes depending on the circumstances, the officials added.