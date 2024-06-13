Teachers caught between school duty and transfers in Telangana

NALGONDA : Teachers faced difficulties on Wednesday due to conflicting directives from state education officials. According to the rules of the Education Department, all teachers must attend school on the opening day after the 49-day summer vacation. As per rules, if a teacher does not attend school, the 49 vacation days would be considered as leave. For this reason, every teacher attends the opening day.

However, due to court orders on the transfer of teachers, the process was halted in multiple Zone-2 districts like Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy on September 1 last year. Following this, the Assembly and Parliamentary election code further delayed the transfers. Now, with the end of the election code, the state education department officials hastily started transfer counselling.

Officials issued orders for teachers to come to the district education officer’s office for verification of original certificates on June 12, the school reopening day. Additionally, all those seeking transfer on medical grounds have also been ordered to appear before the Medical Board on June 12 and 13. The orders stated that non-attendance on these days would result in no other chances.

A teacher expressed concern about being marked absent if they did not attend school on the opening day. Many teachers told TNIE that they faced difficulties travelling from distant areas to the DEO office.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the Education Department said that the government has decided to complete the transfer process quickly due to the fear of court cases.

Sacrificing one was only way for some

Teachers were stuck between attending school on first day or visiting the district education officer’s office for verification of documents for transfers. If they did not attend school, the 49-day vacation would have been considered leave and had they not gone to the DEO’s office, they would have not got another chance