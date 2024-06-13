Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti takes the bus, chats with passengers

KHAMMAM : Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka bought a ticket and travelled in the Palle Velugu RTC bus from Khammam to Jagannadhapuram in Bonakal mandal on Wednesday.

During his journey, Vikramarka, who is also the finance minister, interacted with the passengers, asking them about the implementation and benefits of the Mahalakshmi and other welfare schemes being implemented by the Congress government.

Women passengers expressed their delight at the implementation of free bus travel scheme and explained how they are benefitting financially from it. The deputy CM also spoke to bus conductor Shailaja about the process of issuing zero tickets to women passengers.

Later speaking to the media, Vikramarka said: “The free bus travel has not only benefitted the women passengers but also strengthened the RTC. The government has added more than 300 new buses to the RTC’s fleet.”