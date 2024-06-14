60 minors caught driving vehicles in Karimnagar city

KARIMNAGAR : As many as 60 minors were caught driving vehicles in Karimnagar city during checks conducted by the traffic police on Wednesday. The vehicles were seized, and counseling sessions were held for their parents on Thursday.

Town ACP G Narender explained that recent accidents have been caused by minors driving without traffic. Fines were imposed for the seized vehicles, which were then returned to their respective parents.

He warned that if any vehicle owner allows a minor to drive again, stringent action will be taken against them as per law. The ACP also stated that the traffic police will conduct regular vehicle checks to prevent road accidents.