ED seeks details of sheep scheme in Telangana, may probe under PMLA

HYDERABAD : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will investigate the alleged fraud in the implementation of sheep rearing development scheme under the provisions of PMLA.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is already investigating the case and as per the preliminary estimates, approximately `700 crore was swindled in the name of sheep distribution when the BRS was in power in the state.
The ED, in a letter to the managing director of TSS GDCFL, sought details of the beneficiaries of the scheme.
“This Directorate is conducting investigation under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 regarding alleged fraud in the implementation of Sheep Rearing Development Scheme (SRDC). It has come to the notice that M/s Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Ltd. (TSS GDCFL), is the implementing agency of the SRDC scheme at the state level. In view of the same, it is requested to furnish the following details/documents in respect of implementation of SRDC from the start of the scheme till date,” the ED letter said.
A senior police official said that the ED has every right to seek information and the state government officials are bound to provide it. The officer said that the ED sought information related to the sheep scam case since money laundering is suspected. Any illegal exchange of money in the alleged scam falls under PMLA Act and in this case, money acquired from brokers was illegal. Hence, the ED reached out looking for the possible money laundering. However there is no confirmation if the case is already registered and the ED merely sought details.
The probe agency sought details of all beneficiaries of the scheme district-wise viz. name of the person, address, contact numbers, bank account number, name of the bank/branch, etc.
The ED also sought district-wise details of those from whom the sheep were purchased viz. name, contact number, address, bank account number, name of the bank/branch.
The details of the bank accounts from which the disbursement of funds were made by TSS GDCFL to the district authorities and further to the bank accounts of beneficiaries were also sought by the ED.
Complete details of the funds received from the beneficiaries as their contribution to the scheme, agencies that transported the sheep, details of vehicles used by the transport agencies, fodder procured and supplied, payments made for the procurement of fodder etc have to be submitted to the ED. The ED also asked the TSS GDCFL MD to submit copies of any internal report prepared in respect of alleged fraud committed, if any.
ED case on KCR, KTR also on list: Raghu
Medak BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao on Thursday said that BRS leaders will “definitely” face criminal charges for their corruption during their 10-year rule in the state. “The ED has already registered a case against KCR in sheep scam. Cases will be registered against T Harish Rao, KTR and former collector P Venkatram Reddy,” he said