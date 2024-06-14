ED seeks details of sheep scheme in Telangana, may probe under PMLA

HYDERABAD : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will investigate the alleged fraud in the implementation of sheep rearing development scheme under the provisions of PMLA.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is already investigating the case and as per the preliminary estimates, approximately `700 crore was swindled in the name of sheep distribution when the BRS was in power in the state.

The ED, in a letter to the managing director of TSS GDCFL, sought details of the beneficiaries of the scheme.

“This Directorate is conducting investigation under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 regarding alleged fraud in the implementation of Sheep Rearing Development Scheme (SRDC). It has come to the notice that M/s Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Ltd. (TSS GDCFL), is the implementing agency of the SRDC scheme at the state level. In view of the same, it is requested to furnish the following details/documents in respect of implementation of SRDC from the start of the scheme till date,” the ED letter said.