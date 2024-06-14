Inspector held for accepting bribe of Rs three lakh in Telangana

HYDERABAD : An inspector of the Central Crime Station (CCS) Detective Department was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant on Thursday.

The accused, Chamakuri Sudhakar, demanded the amount from Mani Ranga Swamy, a resident of Old Bowenpally, for the disposal of a case registered against him.

As per the officials, Sudhakar, who was posted in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), initially demanded Rs 15 lakh from Swamy and came down to Rs 5 lakh after negotiations.

He was caught by the officials while taking the amount at the parking facility opposite the CCS office in Basheer Bagh. After noticing the ACB staff, the accused inspector ran to escape before being chased down by the officials.