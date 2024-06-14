LAWCET, PGLCET results out

HYDERABAD : The results for the TG LAWCET and PGLCET examination for the session 2024-25 were announced on Thursday by Osmania University for the three and five year LLB and LLM courses.

The minimum qualification marks for TG LAWCET other than SC/SCT is 35% of aggregate marks and the minimum qualifying score for the PGLCET other than SC/ST candidates is 25% of aggregate marks. There is no minimum qualifying score for the SC and ST for ranking.

The total number of candidates registered for the TG LAWCET and PGLCET was 50,684, out of which 40,268 candidates appeared for the exam and 29,258 candidates qualified. The total pass percentage for the Law entrance exam was 72.66%.