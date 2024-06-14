Light rains likely as monsoon advances in Telangana

HYDERABAD : City and other districts experienced light to moderate scattered rains on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the monsoon has further advanced in the state and will continue to experience moderate rains for next five days. Yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms.
The highest rainfall was recorded in Rangareddy at 74.5 mm, followed by Khammam at 68.8 mm. Parts of the city including Secunderabad, Ranigunj, Begumpet, Maredpally, Malkajgiri, Khairatabad, Rajendranagar experienced short intense spells.
In the city the highest rainfall was in Saidabad at 41 mm.
Light to moderate rains and thunderstorms were recorded at isolated places in the districts of Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Jagtial.
IMD said that a trough runs from Telangana to central parts of Bay of Bengal across coastal Andhra Pradesh between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level.
Under the influence of the weather system, the state will experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers at isolated places over the next seven days.
For the next 48 hours, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 350C and 240C respectively.