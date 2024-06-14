Newly elected Telangana MLCs sworn in

HYDERABAD : Naveen Kumar Reddy and Ch Naveen Kumar, alias Teenmar Mallanna, were on Thursday sworn in as members of the Telangana Legislative Council.

Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy administered the oath to them. BRS leader Naveen Kumar was elected to the Council from Mahbubnagar Local Bodies constituency while Congress leader Mallanna won the byelection to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituency.

Speaking to reporters later, Naveen Kumar said that he was dedicating his election to Telangana martyrs, as he was declared the winner on June 2, the state Formation Day.

“My victory proved that Mahbubnagar district is not Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s fortress,” the BRS MLC said.