Officials told to be on alert to prevent Metro delays during rains in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Highlighting the importance of uninterrupted train services, passenger safety and convenience during the monsoon, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy has advised all senior engineers to remain on high alert and monitor Metro Rail operations and installations around the clock.

He held a review meeting with senior L&TMRHL officials, O&M company Keolis, HMRL and other authorities on Thursday. Recognising the pre-monsoon maintenance activities and safety steps taken, NVS Reddy reiterated the need to arrange for immediate switching to alternative electric feeders in case of any Transco feeder tripping to prevent disruption of train services during heavy rains and gales.

The MD also advised L&TMRHL to carry out an awareness campaign explaining the dos and don’ts for passengers. The campaign will educate passengers to stand behind the designated yellow line until the train stops, avoid crowding near the doors, allow others to disembark before boarding the train, take care of loose items like saree, dupattas and bag straps while boarding/alighting, hold the handrail while using escalators and avoid talking on mobile phones while boarding/alighting or while on the escalator.