Osmania University student from Nalgonda reported missing

HYDERABAD : An Osmania University (OU) student from Nalgonda has been reported missing since May 13 by his father on Thursday.

The student, Nagiri Naveen, 23, left home after casting his vote in the Lok Sabha elections stating he would return to Hyderabad but has since disappeared.

Naveen, who lives at the New Godavari Hostel on the OU campus, had gone to Nalgonda for a brief period. Since leaving for Hyderabad after his trip, he has not been responding to calls or returning home. Concerned over his safety, his father, Saidulu, lodged a complaint with Osmania police.

It is alleged that Saidulu received a call from Naveen requesting money and providing a new mobile number. However, this number has also been unreachable for the past 10 days. Despite repeated attempts to contact him, Naveen has not responded.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.