RTA crackdown: 44 school buses seized over irregularities in essential documents

HYDERABAD : In the first two days of the school reopening, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials seized a total of 44 educational institutional buses (EIBs). Of these, 34 were confiscated for not obtaining the mandatory annual fitness certificate, while the rest were seized due to irregularities in other essential documents, including road tax.

It should be noted that a fitness certificate is valid for one year, which expires every year on May 15.

A notable case involving a bus owner fined Rs 2.68 lakh for pending taxes on a recently bought omnibus. The fine included Rs 2.43 lakh in pending taxes and Rs 25,000 as penalties.

The fine was collected from Pragnya IAS Academy in Musheerabad when the bus was intercepted during an inspection drive on Wednesday. The bus was being used as a school bus without the required authorisation from the District Education Office (DEO) to run a passenger vehicle as a school vehicle.

Sources in the RTA told TNIE that the owner might have been using the vehicle for dual purposes. “Had they not neglected, the tax would have been Rs 750 per quarter for a passenger bus, compared to Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 for an EIB. Instead of paying in lakhs, the amount would have been confined to Rs 12,000 to 13,000,” the source said.

“Not obtaining a fitness certificate is compromising the safety of children. It amounts to carelessness by these institutions despite repeated instructions,” C Ramesh, Joint Transport Commissioner, told TNIE.

Noting that the inspections will go at least till June end, Ramesh added, “For the buses that are nearing 15 years old (the age limit for school buses), sometimes schools don’t apply for the FCs.”