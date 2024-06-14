Telangana budget preparations from June 18, session likely in July 2nd week

HYDERABAD : The Budget session of the state Legislature is expected to start in the second week of July.

As the state government presented a vote-on-account Budget in February this year, the full Budget will be presented in the Legislative Assembly in July, after the Centre presents its full Budget. The Budget exercise by the ministers along with their secretaries will start on June 18. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who holds the Finance portfolio, will conduct the Budget meetings.

The Finance department released the schedule of meetings to be held from June 18 to July 1. As the Municipal Administration and Urban Development, General Administration, Law and Order and other portfolios are with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the secretaries will attend the Budget exercise meetings on behalf of the chief minister.

During the Budget meetings, ministers and officials will discuss the financial implications due to the new announcements made by the state government.

Tentative schedule of Budget meetings