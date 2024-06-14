Telangana DSC 2024: Marks relaxation for teachers

HYDERABAD : The Office of the Commissioner of School Education, Telangana has issued an amendment reducing the percentage of marks to the post of School Assistant in all subjects, School Assistant (Physical Education), Language Pandit and Physical Education Teacher in District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024 as per the National Council of Teacher Education Regulations.

Applicants to the post of School Assistant and Language Pandit must have at least 45% marks in either Graduation or Post Graduation. In the case of SC/ST/BC/differently-abled candidates, the minimum percentage will be 40%.

Applicants to the post of Physical Education teacher must have at least 50% marks in Intermediate/Senior Secondary or its equivalent recognised by the Board of Intermediate, Telangana. In the case of SC/ST/BC/differently-abled candidates, the minimum percentage will be 45%.

In the case of Class 12 or its equivalent, the candidate must have at least 45% marks from a recognised board. In the case of SC/ST/BC/differently-abled candidates, the minimum percentage will be 40%.

The last date for submission of applications is June 20.