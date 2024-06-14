Telangana firm to expand global capabilities with US facility

HYDERABAD: In a bid to help companies and entrepreneurs from Telangana increase their presence, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated Innovera Pharma’s latest site in New Jersey, US, during his recent visit.
Earlier at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Sridhar Babu led a delegation and held discussions with company representatives.
Within 30 days of the announcement, a groundbreaking ceremony was held on February 22 in Suryapet to enhance Innovera Pharma’s local manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure. This state-of-the-art facility in the US is expected to help expand the firm’s research, development and production capabilities.
According to a release, the partnership shows how state governments can support enterprises in scaling their operations globally. By fostering such alliances, Telangana continues to position itself as a leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, attracting investments and enhancing its global footprint.
This partnership not only strengthens Innovera Pharma’s global presence but also reinforces Telangana’s status as a pivotal player in the global healthcare landscape, the release added.
Meeting with Revanth in Davos
Earlier at the WEF in Davos, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu led a delegation and held discussions with representatives of Innovera Pharma. Within 30 days, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in Suryapet to enhance the firm’s local manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure