Telangana firm to expand global capabilities with US facility

HYDERABAD: In a bid to help companies and entrepreneurs from Telangana increase their presence, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated Innovera Pharma’s latest site in New Jersey, US, during his recent visit.

Earlier at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Sridhar Babu led a delegation and held discussions with company representatives.

Within 30 days of the announcement, a groundbreaking ceremony was held on February 22 in Suryapet to enhance Innovera Pharma’s local manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure. This state-of-the-art facility in the US is expected to help expand the firm’s research, development and production capabilities.

According to a release, the partnership shows how state governments can support enterprises in scaling their operations globally. By fostering such alliances, Telangana continues to position itself as a leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, attracting investments and enhancing its global footprint.

This partnership not only strengthens Innovera Pharma’s global presence but also reinforces Telangana’s status as a pivotal player in the global healthcare landscape, the release added.