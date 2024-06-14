Telangana govt to set up 150 ‘Mahila Shakti’ canteens

HYDERABAD : The state government has decided to establish at least 150 “Mahila Shakti” canteens across Telangana and hand over the responsibility of managing the eateries to women’s organisations.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Thursday chaired a review meeting at the Secretariat on “Mahila Shakti - Canteen Services”. During the meeting, Santhi Kumari directed the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Commissioner to prepare a detailed action plan on the functioning and management of canteens and the space required to establish them.

Stating that the chief minister intends to strengthen women’s organisations in the state, the chief secretary said that the canteens will be set up in all government offices, district collectorates, tourist spots, various temples, bus stands and industrial areas with the assistance of various women’s organisations.