Telangana govt to set up 150 ‘Mahila Shakti’ canteens

HYDERABAD : The state government has decided to establish at least 150 “Mahila Shakti” canteens across Telangana and hand over the responsibility of managing the eateries to women’s organisations.
Acting on the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Thursday chaired a review meeting at the Secretariat on “Mahila Shakti - Canteen Services”. During the meeting, Santhi Kumari directed the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Commissioner to prepare a detailed action plan on the functioning and management of canteens and the space required to establish them.
Stating that the chief minister intends to strengthen women’s organisations in the state, the chief secretary said that the canteens will be set up in all government offices, district collectorates, tourist spots, various temples, bus stands and industrial areas with the assistance of various women’s organisations.
“A study has been done on successful performance of canteens running in Tamil Nadu and “Didi Ki Rasoi” in West Bengal. The target is setting up at least 150 canteens in the next two years. The management of these canteens will be handed over to the rural women’s groups. Also special training on how to manage the canteens will be imparted to these groups,” the chief secretary said.
Principal Revenue Secretary Naveen Mittal, Panchayat Raj commissioner Anita Ramachandran, Health commissioner RV Karnan, Endowment commissioner Hanumantha Rao, Tourism director Nikhila, Tourism Corporation MD Ramesh Naidu and others were present.
