Telangana HC finds three guilty of killing five relatives, sentences them to life imprisonment

HYDERABAD : A division bench, comprising justices K Lakshman and Sreedevi, of the Telangana High Court on Thursday found three persons guilty of the murder of five persons in Amberpet and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

According to the order, the First Additional Metropolitan Sessions judge in Hyderabad acquitted the trio in February 2012. However, the state government appealed the ruling. The primary convict, Syed Jahangir, along with his eight accomplices hatched a plan to kill Jehangir’s wife, along with her parents and two brothers.

After their wedding in 2008, Jehangir and his wife started quarrelling over multiple issues. This escalated to the filing of many cases, including for dowry prohibition and maintenance.