Two killed, one injured as truck overturns at Gudur crossroad in Mahabubabad

MAHABUBABAD: Two people were killed and one sustained injuries when a truck overturned at Gudur Crossroad in Mahabubabad district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Papa Rao, a police constable and Devender, a government teacher.

According to the Gudur police, the bamboo sticks-laden truck was on its way to Narsampet from Mahabubabad.

The truck driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into passengers waiting to board a bus at a TSRTC bus stop, and overturned.

The duo, Papa Rao and Devender got stuck under the bamboo sticks and died on the spot.

On receiving information, the Gudur police reached the spot. Earthmovers were pressed into the service to remove the bodies from under the bamboo sticks.

The bodies were shifted to the Mahabubabad Government Hospital mortuary, the police said.

A case has been registered at Gudur police station and further investigation are underway.