Circular banning 25 dog breeds stayed by Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday granted an interim stay on a circular issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, which banned the rearing, import, breeding and selling of 25 dog breeds deemed ‘dangerous’.

The circular, issued in March, also mandated the immediate sterilisation of any ‘dangerous dog’ already kept as a pet.

The circular followed a directive from the Delhi High Court in the case of “The Legal Attorneys & Barristers Law Firm vs. UOI & Others”, which called for a ban on certain dog breeds due to a recent increase in human fatalities resulting from dog bites.

Ordering the stay, Justice Reddy said: “Nowadays, owning a dog has become a social symbol. People keep expensive dogs to show their social stature.”

Counsel for the petitioners, who are avid animal lovers, agreed with the court, asserting that while they recognize the social aspect of owning these breeds, the circular lacked scientific backing. Counsel argued that the circular perpetuates an unfounded fear of these breeds, contributing to an irrational fear within the community.

The petitioners said that the rise in dog bite incidents across the country was not linked to specific breeds but rather to unvaccinated stray dogs.