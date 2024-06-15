Drunk man arrested for raping 10-year-old Telangana girl

KHAMMAM: In another gruesome act, a man, Gadida Srinivas was arrested for reportedly raping a 10-year-old girl at Vagumallaram village in Manugur mandal. The incident took place on June 12, but the complaint was filed on Friday at the Manugur police station.

According to Manugur DSP B Ravinder Reddy, Srinivas (40) is a pharmacist at the Primary Health Centre at Janampet near Manugur town. On June 12, after he consumed alcohol at a wine shop near the girl’s house, he took her to the terrace of a building and raped her.

The girl informed her brother about the incident, who immediately informed their parents. Police registered a case under POCSO Act and further investigation is on.

CM promises strict action

Following the gruesome incidents in Peddapalli and Narayanpet, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed police officials to take stringent action against the wrongdoers. The CM said that the government will render justice to the victim’s family. He further asked DGP Ravi Gupta to take strict measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. He also ordered the higher authorities to take action against the police officials concerned, if they failed to act tough and neglected the incident